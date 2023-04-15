Music City Walk of Fame to Induct Eric Church, Butch Spyridon & Founders of Musicians Hall of Fame

The Music City Walk of Fame has announced three new inductees: multi-platinum Country artist Eric Church; Joe & Linda Chambers, co-founders of the Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum; and Butch Spyridon, who after 32 years is retiring from the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp.

The induction ceremony will take place on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Music City Walk of Fame Park. Members of the public are invited to view the ceremony. Joe Chambers passed away on September 28, 2022, and will be inducted posthumously.

“This class of inductees represents what makes Music City special with Country artist Eric Church who is at a highpoint of his career with his music and new Lower Broadway venue, along with the Chambers, who have made it their life’s work to recognize the hard work of Nashville’s musicians through the Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum,” said Kevin Lavender, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Nashville Convention Visitors Corp and Executive Vice President at 5/3 Bank. “Butch is the architect of the Music City brand that has made Nashville a top global destination. He has championed many major initiatives to showcase the Music City story, including the Walk of Fame attraction. His impact on the Nashville community is undeniable.”

The induction ceremony will bestow the 98th, 99th and 100th stars on the Music City Walk of Fame. Inductees are recognized for their significant work of preserving the musical heritage of Nashville and for contributing to the world through song.

Global superstar Garth Brooks will be in attendance to induct Spyridon and the Chambers, and Church’s presenter will be announced in the weeks to come.

As the 2020 CMA Entertainer of the Year, Church is a 10-time GRAMMY nominee whose most recent chart-topping album was the Heart & Soul triple album. His 2011 Chief was a 3x Platinum-certified album that included the iconic “Springsteen.”

In 2019, he set Nissan Stadium’s concert attendance record during his Double Down Tour with more than 56,000 fans and became the first artist to sell out the venue with a solo lineup. He plans to open a six-story bar, BBQ restaurant and music venue called Chief’s on Lower Broadway.

Joe & Linda Chambers’ non-profit museum honors musicians of all genres of music by preserving and showcasing the historical instruments played on recorded songs. The Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium also includes the GRAMMY Museum Gallery.