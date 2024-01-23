OBITUARY: Ronald Eugene Bell

Mr. Ronald Eugene Bell, age 77, went to be with his Lord on January 20, 2024.

He was born November 17, 1946, in Pensacola, Florida to Edwin Bell and the late Edith Bell.

He is survived by his father, Edwin Bell; his sister, Pat Howell; and a close friend, Marie Ferrell.

Ron’s dad taught him to shoot a gun before he started elementary School, which started his love of firearms. He was a United States Air Force veteran serving as a guided missile mechanic initially and later, upon retirement, he was an airplane technician. He was a member of Highland Heights Church of Christ where he participated in disaster relief missions to help those in need.

Visitation for Ron will be Wednesday, January 24, 2024, from 11:00 am until the time of funeral services beginning at 2:00 pm at Highland Heights Church of Christ, Smyrna. Burial with military honors will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens.

Memorials in memory of Ron may be made care of Highland Heights Church of Christ to the Joe Morris Preacher Training Fund or the Lawrence Gardner Fund. An online guestbook is available for the Bell family at www.woodfinchapel.com.

