Coming to Disney Plus February 2024

Coming to Disney+ this February 2024
February 2
- Genius: MLK/X – Season 4 – Episodes 1 and 2
- Pixar’s “Self” – Short Premiere
February 3
- Marvel’s Marvel Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur – Season 2 – New Episodes
February 5
- Arctic Acsent with Alex Honnold
February 7
- The Marvels – Premiere
- Assembled: The Making of The Marvels – Premiere
February 9
- Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends (Season 3) – New Episodes
- Genius: MLK/X – Season 4 – Episodes 3 and 4
February 13
- The Space Race
February 14
- Life Below Zero: Next Generation (S6, 13 episodes)
- Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures – New Episodes
February 16
- Genius: MLK/X – Season 4 – Episodes 5 and 6
February 20
- Operation Arctic Cure
February 21
- Pupstruction (S1, 3 episodes)
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Season 3 – Premiere Episodes 1-3
February 28
- Dino Ranch (S3, 11 episodes)
- Iwájú – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming
- Iwájú: A Day Ahead – Premiere
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Season 3 – New Episode