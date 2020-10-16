Roger Eugene Evans, age 70 of Murfreesboro passed away October 13, 2020. He was born February 17, 1950 in Morgan County, KY. He is preceded in death by his mother, Georgia Marie Evans and father, William Brown Evans; and step-son, Jonathan Lee. He is a member of Third Baptist Church and a retired electrician from Murphy Center at MTSU. He was a great man loved by all who knew him. He always was willing to help anyone in any way he could.

Survivors include his wife, Cathey Lee Evans; daughter, Tracey and husband Jeff Clark of Houston, TX, Melissa and husband John Tomlin of Pegram, TN; son, Joshua and wife Kathy Evans of Plumas Lake, CA; step-daughter, Tara Lee and step-son, Brannon and wife Tiffany Lee; sisters, Theresa and husband Johnny Caskey of Lakeland, FL, Tina Powell of Marionville, MO; brothers, Lonnie and wife Karyn Evans of Leesburg, OH and Ronnie Dean and wife Jill Evans of Lakeland, FL. He is also survived by grandchildren, Emily and Elizabeth Tomlin, Griffin, Nathan, and Madelyn Clark, Jadyn Evans, Lawson, Easton, Peyton and Addison Lee.

Visitation with the family will be 4:00-8:00 PM, Friday, October 16, 2020 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Chapel service will be 11:00 AM, Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Shelby Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with Brannon Lee, Joey King, Shayne Webb, Jim Lore and Gary Windrow serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Griffin Clark, Nathan Clark, Lawson Lee and Easton Lee.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Third Baptist Church, 410 W. McKnight Dr, Murfreesboro, TN 37129.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422 Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com