Robin Lynn Armstrong age 62 of Murfreesboro, passed away Wednesday October 14, 2020. She is preceded in death by her parents, John James Armstrong, Sr and Helen Finley Armstrong and her son, Michael David Armstrong.

Mrs. Armstrong is survived by her loving husband Gary Wensink, sons, Christopher John Wensink, Matthew Jacob Wensink (Kathleen Ryan) and Alexander Daniel Wensink. She is also survived by her two brothers, Steven Armstrong and John James Armstrong, Jr.

Mrs. Armstrong was a United States Army Veteran and worked for Walmart.

A celebration of life service will be held at a later date at Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery.

