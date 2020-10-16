Paul Nicholas Cope, Jr., age 57 of Smyrna, TN passed away on October 13, 2020. He was born in Nashville, TN to the late Paul Nicholas Cope, Sr. and Betty Harveen Smith Cope. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his cousin, Tommy Lynch.

Mr. Cope is survived by his sons, Paul Nicholas Cope, III and his wife Samantha and Robert Joseph Cope and his wife Kaleigh; granddaughters, Rachel-Rose Elizabeth Cope and Ramsey Layne Cope; sister, Betty Muenstermann and her husband Gene; aunts, Paulette Lynch and Morgan Lynch; and mother of his children, Julia Ann Cope.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020 from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna.