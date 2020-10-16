Christopher Daniel Ferrell, age 49, of Smyrna, TN, passed away Monday, October 12, 2020. He was born in Nashville on April 13, 1971 to Rick and Nancy Ferrell.

In addition to his parents he is survived by his brother and sister-in-law: Kevin and Danielle Ferrell; Nieces and Nephews: Zoe, Donovan, Harper, and Grace; aunts and uncles: Shirley Schrott, Jackie and Barry Alexander, Margie and Wayne Willis, Charlene Criswell, and Ethel and Gary Lamborn; and multiple cousins.

Visitation will be Saturday, October 17, 2020 from 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Funeral services will follow at 4:00 PM.

