Mrs. Susan Keener, age 53, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away Wednesday, October 14, 2020. She was born in Murfreesboro to James Edward Bogle and Ruth Ann Baird Huff. Mrs. Keener was an education assistant with the special needs students at Walter Hill School for a number of years. She loved her students, children, and grandchildren. Mrs. Keener was an avid Auburn fan.

Mrs. Keener is survived by her daughters, Autumn Raffaele and Allison Keener; mother, Ruth Ann Huff; father, James Bogle; aunt, Wanda Mosley; brother, Wayne “Bubba” Bogle (Ann Hawkins); and five grandchildren.

Visitation with the family will be Sunday, October 18, 2020 from 11:00am until 1:00pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral Services will be held Sunday, October 18, 2020 at 1:00pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow in Republican Grove Cemetery.

