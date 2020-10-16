Armed Suspect Steals Tools From Murfreesboro Lowe's

Do you recognize them? These subjects stole a Husqvarna chainsaw and a DeWalt toolset from Lowe’s on October 13th just before 2:00 pm.

The male subject lifted his shirt and made sure a store employee saw that he was armed and stated “ don’t come any closer, we’re leaving with this stuff”. They placed the items in the back of a black truck and left in a black 4 door sedan. A black male then exited a silver truck, removed the items from the black truck and returned to the silver truck. He then left the area.

If you have any information contact Det. James Wilkinson at 629-201-5612