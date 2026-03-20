Robert Henry Adams Jr, age 89 of Murfreesboro, TN passed away peacefully on Monday, March 16, 2026 surrounded by his family.

Robert Adams is survived by his wife of nearly 70 years, Charlaine Perry Adams along with their three sons, Andy and his wife Janie of Murfreesboro, Tony and his wife Jennifer of Moore Haven, FL, and Jeff and his wife Nancy of Arcadia, FL, brother Billy Adams, Sr. and sister Patsy Jernigan.

Mr. Adams is pre-deceased by his father and mother Robert H. Adams, Sr, and Imogene Jamison Adams, and brother Wayne Adams.

Bobby is also survived by seven grandsons: William, Keith, Beau, Lucas, Josh, Robb and Logan and ten great-grandchildren: Ayla, Andrea, Kirstyn, Keira, Payton, Saige, Lena, John Robert, Brantley, Mason, and one on the way.

Bobby graduated from Kittrell High School in 1954. From there, he attended Middle Tennessee State University. In 1956, he married his high school sweetheart, Charlaine Perry. In September of this year, they would have celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary.

After college, Bobby began working at The Daily News Journal in Murfreesboro for approximately 5 years. He then went to work in Nashville at the Nashville Banner until it ceased to exist. He transferred to the Tennessean where he worked until his retirement in December 1996.

Bobby and Charlaine have enjoyed nearly 30 years of retirement. During that time they enjoyed extensive travels from the Atlantic to the Pacific, Prince Edward Island, Canada to Mexico, and all in between. In 2000, Bobby & Charlaine bought a condo, and later a house, in Sebring, Florida where they would begin to spend their winters. Trips to Florida were some of his favorite travels because of time spent with family. Bobby was an avid fisherman and loved to fish in Tennessee and Florida with his brothers, sons, and grandchildren. Bobby was also known for his beautiful gardens that he grew each year. Many have enjoyed the “fruits & vegetables” of his labor. He loved sports especially watching the Atlanta Braves, but watching his grandchildren play was his absolute favorite. He and Charlaine traveled near and far to watch both.

Bobby was a faithful member and servant of Science Hill Church of Christ for 67+ years. He served as a deacon and an elder during this time. Not only was he a steward to his church and community, but he also served on several missionary trips.

Bobby Adams was loved and respected by all who knew him. He will be greatly missed by family and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, March 20, 2026, at Murfreesboro Funeral Home in Murfreesboro, TN. Visitation with the Adams family will be from 9:00am – 11:00am with memorial service beginning at 11:00am. Robert’s interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Murfreesboro, TN.

Pallbearers will be his grandsons and honorary pallbearers will be the Elders and Deacons of Science Hill Church of Christ.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to Science Hill Church of Christ in memory of Robert H. Adams, Jr. 8120 Woodbury Pike Readyville, TN 3749.

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This obituary was published by Murfreesboro Funeral Home & Cremation Services.

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