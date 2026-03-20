Gail Rebecca Price, age 67 of Beechgrove died Tuesday March 17, 2026. She was a native of Berwick, PA. She was preceded in death by her husband Kenneth Dean Price and her parents, Clair Norquest, and Clara Phillips Norquest; brother, Daniel Norquest; nephew, David Halterman

Mrs. Pirce was a member of the Baptist Church and was a devoted wife, sister and friend.

She is survived by her sisters, Clara Garton, and Janet Yachimowski and husband Ed; niece, Tricia, Christina and Tracy; nephew, Chad; . great-nieces, Amanda, Heather, Jennifer and Carla; great-nephew, Lance and host of other family and friends

A graveside service will be held Friday March 27th 11:00 AM at Nashville National Cemetery. Woodfin Memorial Chapel is in charge of cremation arrangements. www.woodfinchapel.com

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This obituary was published by Woodfin Funeral Chapel.

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