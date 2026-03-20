Vanderbilt Rallies Past McNeese 78-68 for First NCAA Tournament Win Since 2012

March 19, 2026 — Tyler Tanner scored 26 points and Vanderbilt overcame an 11-point first-half deficit to beat No. 12 seed McNeese 78-68 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City. The win snapped a 14-year tournament drought for the No. 5 seed Commodores (27-8), who advance to face Nebraska in the second round on Saturday.

First half

McNeese came out firing. Back-to-back triples from Larry Johnson and Tyshawn Archie fueled an early 16-5 Cowboys lead with 15:13 left in the first half. The Cowboys converted six Vanderbilt turnovers into 13 first-half points and shot 38.5% from three-point range to keep the Commodores on their heels.

Vanderbilt steadied itself behind Devin McGlockton, who went 5-for-5 from the field and scored 10 first-half points. The Commodores chipped away with a 14-2 run that gave them their first lead at 30-28 on a Tyler Nickel three with 4:09 remaining. AK Okereke drilled a three at the 1:09 mark to push the Vandy lead to 38-33, and the Commodores took a 38-35 advantage into the break.

Second half

Vanderbilt opened the second half on a 7-0 run, capped by a Nickel three off a Tanner assist that extended the lead to 45-35. McNeese answered with a 7-0 spurt of its own — highlighted by a Johnson driving layup — to cut it to 45-42 with 15:55 left. The Cowboys got within three on multiple occasions but could never reclaim the lead. Tanner took over down the stretch, scoring 17 second-half points including a pair of pull-up threes that pushed the margin to eight and then 10. Vanderbilt led by as many as 12 in the final minute and never looked back.

Top performers

Player PTS FG 3PT REB AST MIN Tyler Tanner, Vanderbilt 26 7-16 3-8 7 5 36:36 Garwey Dual, McNeese 16 7-13 2-4 3 6 34:04 Larry Johnson, McNeese 15 4-17 1-6 5 0 27:50 Duke Miles, Vanderbilt 13 4-9 1-5 1 3 28:36 Tyshawn Archie, McNeese 13 6-16 1-5 2 2 29:43 Devin McGlockton, Vanderbilt 12 6-6 0-0 8 0 31:54 Tyler Nickel, Vanderbilt 12 3-9 3-8 3 2 32:52

Game notes

Vanderbilt shot 51.0% from the field compared to McNeese’s 36.2%, a gap that widened steadily in the second half. The Commodores dominated in the paint with a 34-22 advantage and outrebounded the Cowboys 37-34. McGlockton was a perfect 6-for-6 from the floor and added eight boards. Tanner drew nine fouls and went 9-of-10 from the free-throw line. McNeese went 9-for-9 at the stripe but couldn’t overcome 69 field-goal attempts at just 36.2% shooting. The Cowboys held the lead for 14:38 of game time, but Vanderbilt controlled the final 23:02.

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