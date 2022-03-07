Rita McClanahan, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee died Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family, she was 59 years old.

She was a native of Murfreesboro and a daughter of the late Ernest Vernon and Reba Maynard McClanahan.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Chris McClanahan, and sisters, Linda Moss and Sharon Bowman.

Survivors include a son, Anthony McClanahan and wife Jamie; a daughter, Sherry Mankin and husband Steve, all of Murfreesboro; grandchildren, Dakota, Iziah, and Levi McClanahan, Lance and Jessica Mankin; her boyfriend, Jim Harper of Murfreesboro; brother, Steve McClanahan of Gallatin; sister, Sandy Murphy of Leanna; father of her children, Herbert C. Neal of Christiana; and a host of other loving family and friends.

Rita had worked for the Ingram Content Group and was a loving mother, grandmother, and sister.

Visitation will be Saturday, March 5, 2022, from 12:00 pm until 2:30 pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Graveside services will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens at 3:00 pm.

An online guestbook is available for the McClanahan family at www.woodfinchapel.com.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/