Mr. Thomas ‘Sid’ Smith, passed away Wednesday, March 2, 2022, he was 71 years old.

He was the son of the late Thomas Henry and Pearl Travis Smith.

He is survived by his wife, George-Ann Smith; daughter, Kara Smith Campbell and her wife Denise; grandson, Crosby Sidney Campbell; brother, Lyle Smith and his wife Linda; and a sister, Sue.

Sid was a United States Marine Veteran and most recently retired from ATT. He was an avid woodworker and also enjoyed watching drag racing, playing guitar, and spending time with his family.

A memorial service with the family will be held at a later date.

