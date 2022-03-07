Mrs. Sharon Lynn Upleger, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away Wednesday, March 2, 2022, she was 79 years old.

She was born in Parkersburg, WV.

Mrs. Upleger was a homemaker to her family. She enjoyed gardening and was an avid reader. Family was important to Mrs. Upleger. She took every opportunity to bake and cook for those she cared for. She was always ready to work a puzzle or play a board game with them.

Mrs. Upleger is survived by her husband of 61 years, Ray C. Upleger; sons, Michael Upleger and his wife Grace of Franklin, TN, and Gary Upleger and his wife Debra of Murfreesboro; grandchildren, Robert Upleger and his wife Emilee, Bret Upleger, Amanda Upleger, and Troy Upleger and his wife Christina; great-grandchildren, Paisley, Casey, Wynnefred, and Byron; brother, William Backus and his wife Hazel; many nieces and nephews; and faithful canine companion, Abby.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William Edward Backus and Ardeth Norene Howard Dunker.

Visitation with the family will be Monday, March 7, 2022 from 3:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Funeral services will be held Monday, March 7, 2022 at 7:00 pm at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. https://www.woodfinchapel.com Burial will take place Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 11:00 am at Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery.

