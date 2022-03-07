Mr. Justin Michael Richie, age 41, Mr. Justin Michael Richie, age 41, of Smyrna, Tennessee passed away Tuesday, March 1, 2022 in Chattanooga, Tennessee where he was born to James L. and Theresa Bryan Richie.

Justin was known for his kind heart and artistic talents which were best shown through his craft of intricate tile work and other various forms of artistry. He will be remembered for his benevolent and adventurous spirit. He had an earnest desire to help others. Justin’s love for family, friends, nature, and his personal relationship with God carried him through his life. He is loved very much and deeply missed by all those whose lives were blessed by his.

Justin is survived by his mother, Theresa Richie; children, Kaylan Brianne Richie, Aiden Michael Richie, and Brooklyn Nicole Richie; grandmother, Mildred Bryan; numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins; and a host of friends he considered family.

He was preceded in death by his father, James L. Richie.

Visitation with the family will be Tuesday, March 8, 2022 from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. A Celebration of Life will be held Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 7:00 pm at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

