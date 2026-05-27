Richard F. Prescher, 76, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, died on May 23, 2026. A memorial service will be held at First Presbyterian Church, Murfreesboro, on Saturday, June 6, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. The Reverend Dr. John Hinkle will officiate.

Rick was born June 23, 1949, in Bloomington, Illinois, and was the son of George and Jean Prescher. He was preceded in death by his parents and older brother, Thomas Prescher.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Cynthia; a son, Nathan (Kim), of Murfreesboro; grandchildren: Samantha Spencer (Brad), of Newport, Tennessee, and Maxwell, of Murfreesboro; siblings: Randy Prescher, of Chapel Hill, Tennessee, and Terry Prescher of Illinois; brother-in-law, Steven Meredith (Debbie), of Idaho; sister-in-law, Martha Prescher of Illinois; nieces and nephews.

Rick was a graduate of Bloomington High School in Bloomington, Illinois. After high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and did his active service aboard the aircraft carrier, U.S.S. Guam. He worked as a maintenance employee for many years and was retired from McLean County Unit School District No. 5, in Normal, Illinois.

He was a member of First Presbyterian Church, Murfreesboro, and was a ruling elder in the Presbyterian Church.

Throughout his life, Rick enjoyed volunteering for the Boy Scouts of America, Habitat for Humanity Restores, BroMenn Hospital, TriStar StoneCrest Medical Center, Mid-Cumberland Meals on Wheels, and the Smyrna-LaVergne Food Bank.

He was an avid reader and enjoyed puzzle books, golf, travel, and watching sports. He was a past participant for many years in the Smyrna Senior Men’s Golf League. He was called “PaPa” by his beloved grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 210 N Spring Street, Murfreesboro TN 37130 or Nourish Food Bank, PO Box 10189, Murfreesboro TN 37129. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Woodfin Funeral Chapels and an online guestbook is available for the Prescher family at www.woodfinchapel.com.

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Woodfin Funeral Chapel – Murfreesboro.

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