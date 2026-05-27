British Fashion Brand Boden to Open Store in Nashville

British fashion brand Boden announced via social media the opening of a new store in Nashville.

Stating, “Hello, Nashville. Or should we say howdy? We’re thrilled to announce our next US store is opening soon in your neighborhood. You’ll find us at Hill Center Green Hills-get excited for all the stripes.” The Hill Center Green Hills is located at 4015 Hillsboro Pike, Nashville, TN 37215.

Nashville will be the third Boden store in the US. In 2025, the first-ever U.S. Boden flagship store opened in Atlanta; there is also an outlet store in Scranton.

No open date was shared for the new location.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boden (@boden)

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