Eric Dean Eubanks, age 62 of Murfreesboro died Monday May 25, 2026. He was a native of Long Beach CA.

Mr. Eubanks was retired Master Sergeant with the United States Marine Corp, after serving 27 years. His military career includes tours in Somalia, Kuwait, and Iraq,

He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Maria Norma Eubanks; children, John Ygrubay, Joshua Eubanks, Mei Eubanks; parents, Glenn and Marie Eubanks.

Visitation will be Thursday May 28th 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Graveside service will be Friday May 29th 10:00 AM at Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery. www.woodfinchapel.com

Funeral Services Provided By Woodfin Funeral Chapel – Murfreesboro 1488 Lascassas Pike, Murfreesboro, TN 37130

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Woodfin Funeral Chapel – Murfreesboro.

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