5/27/26: Overcast Conditions with a High of 85 and a Low of 73, Light Winds, 17% Precipitation Chance

Current conditions in Rutherford County at 2:45 PM indicate a temperature of 81.5°F with overcast skies. The wind is blowing from the southeast at 7.2 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

Today’s high is expected to reach 85.1°F, while the low will be around 72.1°F. Wind speeds may increase slightly, reaching up to 7.5 mph, with a 17% chance of precipitation, although none has been recorded so far. As the day progresses into the evening, conditions will remain mostly overcast.

Tonight, temperatures are projected to drop to a low of 73.8°F. Winds will ease to about 6.7 mph, and the chance of precipitation decreases to 14%, with mainly clear skies expected later in the night.

No official weather alerts are currently in effect for the region.

Today's Details High 85°F Low 72°F Wind 7 mph Humidity 68% UV Index 7.7 (High) Precip 17% chance · 0 in Now 82°F · feels 87°F Sunrise 5:32am Sunset 7:53pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Wednesday 85°F 72°F Overcast Thursday 88°F 69°F Overcast Friday 81°F 66°F Drizzle: moderate Saturday 74°F 62°F Rain showers: moderate Sunday 73°F 59°F Drizzle: moderate Monday 80°F 61°F Overcast Tuesday 75°F 56°F Clear sky

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