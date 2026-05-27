5/27/26: Overcast Conditions with a High of 85 and a Low of 73, Light Winds, 17% Precipitation Chance

Current conditions in Rutherford County at 2:45 PM indicate a temperature of 81.5°F with overcast skies. The wind is blowing from the southeast at 7.2 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation.
Today’s high is expected to reach 85.1°F, while the low will be around 72.1°F. Wind speeds may increase slightly, reaching up to 7.5 mph, with a 17% chance of precipitation, although none has been recorded so far. As the day progresses into the evening, conditions will remain mostly overcast.
Tonight, temperatures are projected to drop to a low of 73.8°F. Winds will ease to about 6.7 mph, and the chance of precipitation decreases to 14%, with mainly clear skies expected later in the night.
No official weather alerts are currently in effect for the region.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Wednesday
|85°F
|72°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|88°F
|69°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|81°F
|66°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Saturday
|74°F
|62°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Sunday
|73°F
|59°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Monday
|80°F
|61°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|75°F
|56°F
|Clear sky
Next 24 Hours
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