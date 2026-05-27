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5/27/26: Overcast Conditions with a High of 85 and a Low of 73, Light Winds, 17% Precipitation Chance

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Source Staff
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Current conditions in Rutherford County at 2:45 PM indicate a temperature of 81.5°F with overcast skies. The wind is blowing from the southeast at 7.2 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

Today’s high is expected to reach 85.1°F, while the low will be around 72.1°F. Wind speeds may increase slightly, reaching up to 7.5 mph, with a 17% chance of precipitation, although none has been recorded so far. As the day progresses into the evening, conditions will remain mostly overcast.

Tonight, temperatures are projected to drop to a low of 73.8°F. Winds will ease to about 6.7 mph, and the chance of precipitation decreases to 14%, with mainly clear skies expected later in the night.

No official weather alerts are currently in effect for the region.

Today's Details

High
85°F
Low
72°F
Wind
7 mph
Humidity
68%
UV Index
7.7 (High)
Precip
17% chance · 0 in
Now
82°F · feels 87°F
Sunrise
5:32am
Sunset
7:53pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Wednesday 85°F 72°F Overcast
Thursday 88°F 69°F Overcast
Friday 81°F 66°F Drizzle: moderate
Saturday 74°F 62°F Rain showers: moderate
Sunday 73°F 59°F Drizzle: moderate
Monday 80°F 61°F Overcast
Tuesday 75°F 56°F Clear sky

Next 24 Hours

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