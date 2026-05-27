Buddy Heflin, age 88, of Murfreesboro TN, passed away on May 24, 2026.

Joseph Marion “Buddy” Heflin was born in Nashville TN, one of four children to Frances Lucille McIntyre Heflin and Joseph Ephriam Heflin. Buddy grew up on a pig farm, then was drafted into the United States Army and travelled the world. His primary service was in Berlin where he was often honored to drive the General within the city and all through Germany.

After his service, he returned to Tennessee and for many years was a supervisor for the City of Lebanon public works. He enjoyed mowing his yard and fishing.

Buddy is survived by son Patrick Heflin, grandchildren Valorie (Shane Turner) Heflin, Joey (LaQuita) Hefin, and Savannah (Dustin Thomas) Heflin, many beloved great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and extended family.

He is preceded in death by his parents Lucille and Ephriam Heflin, brother Melvin Heflin, and sisters Betty Jo Heflin Denny and Peggy Heflin Goodall.

Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.

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This obituary was published by Sellars Funeral Home – Lebanon.

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