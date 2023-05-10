OBITUARY: Miguel Lorenzo Perez

Miguel Lorenzo Perez, age 26, of LaVergne, Tennessee, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Thursday, May 4th, 2023.

He was born on November 22nd, 1996 in Camden, New Jersey.

After graduating high school, Miguel worked with his family in the concrete industry. He was a calm and laid-back individual that was frequently seen with his black pants and almost always had a bold red shirt, his favorite color.

Miguel is survived by his parents, Leyda Salvador and Sean Salvador; daughter, Genesis Ivette Cedillo Perez; brother, Juan Pablo Perez, Genesis’ mother, Jessica Cedillo; niece, Yaritza Perez; sister-in-law, Karina Cedillo Perez; maternal grandparents Danielle Cedillo and Santa Conteras; and many more aunts, uncles, cousins, and other extended family members.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 10th, 2023 from 2:00 PM until 6:00 PM with funeral services beginning at 6:00 PM at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

