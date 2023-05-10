OBITUARY: Mossy Ray Pettaway

Mr. Mossy Ray Pettaway age 63 of Rockvale, Tennessee, passed away on Sunday, April 30, 2023, at his home.

He was born in Los Angeles, California, March 27, 1960, the son of the late John Pettaway and Alice Jenkins Pettaway.

He worked for Amazon Distribution Center.

He is survived by his son, Mossy Ray Pahrman; sister, Mattie Jackson; brothers: Ernest Jackson, Alfred Jackson, Nathaniel Jackson and Jessie Pettaway. He was preceded in death by brothers: Ronnie Jackson, Willie A Jackson, Steve Jackson, Robert Lee Pettaway.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at 1 p.m. from the Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home with Bro. Gary Miller officiating. Interment will follow in Cedar Grove Cemetery. Friends will serve as pallbearers. Visitation Wednesday 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. https://ligonbobo.com

