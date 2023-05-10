OBITUARY: Wendell Allen Meeks

Wendell Allen Meeks, age 79, passed away on Saturday, May 6, 2023.

He was born in Norfolk, VA and a resident of Murfreesboro. Wendell was an electrician/foreman for the US Government and attended Franklin Road Baptist Church.

Wendell was preceded in death by his parents, Horace Wendell Meeks and Barbara Meeks.

He is survived by sons, Justin (Regina) Meeks, Kevin (Janet) Meeks and Allen (Krista) Meeks; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Visitation was 6:00 PM until time of memorial service 6:30 PM, Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at Franklin Road Baptist Church, 3148 Franklin Road, Murfreesboro, TN 37128.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

