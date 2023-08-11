OBITUARY: Michael Wayne Edmiston

Michael Wayne Edmiston, a beloved son, brother, father, grandfather, and friend, passed away on August 7th, 2023 at the age of 54.

He was born on July 1st, 1969 in Memphis, Tennessee to Charlotte Bowers and John Edmiston.

Growing up as the second of two siblings, Michael shared a special bond with his sister Traci Welchance. Their childhood was filled with laughter, adventures, and a deep sense of family unity.

Michael’s greatest joy in life was being a devoted parent to his children, Jameson Edmiston and Hailey Edmiston. His parenting style was marked by unwavering supportiveness, flexibility in navigating challenges, and constant encouragement. Michael’s love for his children knew no bounds and he strived to be their rock through every triumph and hardship they encountered.

Later in life, Michael experienced the incredible joy of becoming a grandparent to Stella Lindsey and Brooks Lindsey. As a grandfather, he embodied patience, empathy, supportiveness, and was an active listener. He cherished every moment spent with his grandchildren and played an instrumental role in shaping their young lives.

Empathy flowed through every fiber of Michael’s being. He possessed an innate ability to truly understand others and offer comfort during difficult times. Michael’s honesty was admired by all who knew him; he never hesitated to speak his mind with integrity and sincerity. A testament to his character was his hardworking nature – he tackled every task with determination and perseverance.

Outgoing by nature, Michael had an infectious spirit that drew people towards him effortlessly. His warm smile and genuine interest in others made it easy for friendships to flourish wherever he went. He leaves behind countless cherished memories shared with loved ones who were touched by his presence.

As we mourn the loss of Michael Edmiston, we take solace in knowing that his legacy will live on through the hearts and minds of all who were fortunate enough to have known him. May his empathetic nature, honesty, hard work ethic, and outgoing spirit guide us in our own lives as we remember the remarkable man he was.

In honor of Michael’s memory, a visitation will be held from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM with a celebration of his life beginning at 4:00 PM on Saturday, August 12, 2023 at Woodfin Memorial Chapel in Murfreesboro, TN. Friends and family are invited to join in remembering and sharing stories of a life well-lived. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

Forever loved, deeply cherished, and profoundly missed – Michael Edmiston will forever hold a special place in our hearts.

