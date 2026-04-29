Ellen “MEME” Bishop, a cherished soul and beloved matriarch, passed away peacefully on April 25, 2026, at the age of 73. Born on March 21, 1953, in the vibrant city of Nashville, Tennessee, Ellen was the treasured daughter of the late William “Ed” Echols and Margaret Echols, who undoubtedly welcomed her into their loving arms once again.

From a young age, Ellen displayed a zest for life, fueled by her love for family and the simple joys of being surrounded by loved ones. Her family was her anchor, and she took immense pride in each member, nurturing them with a love that was both fierce and tender.

Ellen’s dedication to her work was unmatched; she was a true workaholic who balanced her professional responsibilities with an unwavering commitment to her family. Her tireless spirit and ability to juggle life’s demands inspired those around her, leaving an indelible mark on all who had the privilege of knowing her.

Perhaps Ellen’s greatest joy in life was her family, particularly her grandchildren, who brought her endless happiness. She had a special bond with her daughter, Allyson (Sabrina) Aldrich, who was both her pride and her joy. Ellen’s legacy continues through her adored grandchildren: Alexus Mullis, K’denze (Chris) Myracle, Rylee Myracle, McKinnley Riley, and Michael Riley. She was also a beloved sister to Nancy (Mike) Sentell and Julie Overton, and a warm-hearted aunt to several nieces and nephews who will all deeply miss her.

Ellen found solace and serenity at the beach, a place where the beauty of nature mirrored the depth of her soul. Whether it was the gentle sound of waves or the laughter of family by her side, the beach was her haven and a cherished setting for countless memories that will be held dear by her loved ones.

Her passing leaves a profound emptiness in the hearts of those who knew her, yet her spirit remains a guiding light, forever illuminating the path of those she left behind. Ellen’s memory will be eternally celebrated in the stories shared with laughter and tears, in the gentle whispers of the ocean she loved, and in the hearts of her family who will carry her legacy forward with love and gratitude.

A private service to honor Ellen’s life will be held at a later date, where family and friends will gather to celebrate the remarkable woman she was and the beautiful life she lived. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made in Ellen’s memory to a charity of choice, spreading her legacy of love and generosity to those in need.

Ellen Bishop will forever be remembered as a beacon of love, strength, and dedication-a loving mother, grandmother, sister, and friend whose spirit will continue to inspire and uplift. Her life was a testament to the power of love and family, and she will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her.

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This obituary was published by Simple Cremation & Funeral Services.

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