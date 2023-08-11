OBITUARY: Winnifred Spann ‘Winnie’ Myers

Winnifred Spann “Winnie” Myers, age 89. of La Vergne, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, August 8, 2023.

She was a native of McEwen, TN and was preceded in death by her husband, John Myers, parents, Alvester C. Spann and Blanche Winters Spann; brothers, Clint, Neil, Larry, and Wayne Spann; sisters, Sandra Spann, Rita Welch, Wilma Carney, Dorothy Papadakis.

Mrs. Myers was a member of the Church of Christ and was a retired Nurse with Metro General Hospital.

She is survived by her sister, Alma Spann; several nieces and nephews; devoted friend, Fred Underwood; bonus children, Diann Holden and husband Shannon, Tony and wife Pamela Underwood; bonus 8 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

Visitation will be Monday 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Funeral service will be 11:00 AM Tuesday at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Bro Jimmy Carver will officiate. Graveside service will be 2:00 PM Tuesday at Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery. www.woodfinchapel.com

