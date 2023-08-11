OBITUARY: Anne Dark Underhill

Anne Dark Underhill, age 79, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, August 9, 2023.

She was a native of Nashville and was preceded in death by her husband James Lemuel Underhill who died in 2020. She was also preceded in death by her parents; Harris J. Dark, Mildred Northcutt Dark; brothers, Joel H. Dark, James O. Dark.

Mrs. Underhill was a member of the Church of Christ and was a retired Special Education Teacher with Murfreesboro City Schools and had worked at DeHoff Christian Bookstore

She is survived by sons, James Underhill and wife Nicole of Bell Buckle David Underhill of McMinnville: daughters, Dawn Cole and husband Tom of Murfreesboro, Dala Jernigan of Murfreesboro; grandchildren, Denton Cole of Murfreesboro, Rachel Cole of Murfreesboro, Danielle Cunningham and husband Dustin of Murfreesboro, Lyndsay McIntyre and Husband Gifford of Murfreesboro, Lesley Short and husband Mike of Murfreesboro, Luke Jernigan and wife, Trista of Bradyville; great-grandchildren, Liam McIntyre, Jack Cunningham. Brother; John R Dark and wife Lucinda of Georgia, Sisters-in-law; Shirley R Dark of Lyles and Doris S Dark of Nashville.

Visitation will be Friday 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will be 1:00 PM Saturday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Bro Wayne Langford will officiate. Graveside will be 3:00 PM Saturday at Bethany Cemetery in McMinnville. www.woodfinchapel.com

