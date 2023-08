Panda Express held its ribbon cutting on August 9, 2023, at 2901 South Church Street in Murfreesboro.

Panda Express is a fast-food chain of American Chinese restaurants. The company is known for its Americanized Chinese dishes, such as orange chicken, chow mein, and kung pao chicken. Panda Express also offers a variety of health-conscious options, such as steamed vegetables and brown rice.

Panda Express

2901 South Church Street

Murfreesboro, TN 37127

(629) 206-3227

