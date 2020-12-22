Mary Sue Crisp Smith died peacefully in Murfreesboro, TN on November 19, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Robert Lewis Smith, and her parents, Noah and Elizabeth Crisp. She is survived by her brothers Don Crisp and Jerry Crisp, both of Dallas, TX, and her children Sara Smith of Shreveport, LA, Timothy Smith and his wife Jocelyn of Olympia, WA, Marcie Smith Castleberry and her husband John of Murfreesboro, TN, and Andrew Smith and his wife Erin of Seattle, WA. She has five grandchildren: Will Smith, Nathan Smith, Erin Smith, Elliot Smith, and Ben Smith.

“Mary Sue” was born in Victoria, Texas on December 11, 1938. She and Robert graduated from Abilene Christian College in 1961. They lived in Shreveport, Louisiana where Sue was an effective advocate for people with disabilities. She was president of the PTO at Sara’s school, and she worked for many years with the Caddo-Bossier Association for Retarded Citizens, including serving as its president. She created ACCESS, a state-funded agency designed to help disabled people access resources to enable them to overcome limitations.

Sue and Robert were both longtime members of Southern Hills Church of Christ and then Clearview Church of Shreveport. Sue was a gifted teacher and leader, and she taught women’s Bible classes for years. She was a voracious reader and could read a book in one night. She enjoyed camping, especially when everyone else was taken care of and she could finally relax and sit, looking out over the lake. Sue especially loved when her grown children and her grandkids would visit, when their home was full of her family cooking and eating together, playing games and working puzzles, laughing, talking, and watching football, with grandkids running joyfully through the house. Her family misses her and will always love her dearly.

A memorial service in honor of both Robert and Sue Smith will be held at a later date. Memorial gifts may be sent to Holy Angels Residential Facility in Shreveport, LA on their website: LAHolyAngels.org, or by mail at: Holy Angels 10450 Ellerbe Road, Shreveport, LA 71106

