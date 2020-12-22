Ray Anderson, age 66 of Smyrna, TN passed away December 18th, 2020. He was a loyal member of Cornerstone United Methodist Church where he was very involved and active with his church family. Faith was very important to him. He greatly enjoyed spending time with his friends in the chapel, as well as doing crossfit.

He also enjoyed working alongside his work partners at St. Thomas Physicians Service for St. Thomas Midtown where he would make referrals for the patients within his pod.

Ray is preceded in death by his father, Grady E. Anderson. He is survived by his mother, Virginia Anderson of Smyrna; sons, Phillip Anderson and Daniel (Lacey) Anderson of Colorado; daughter, Sabrina (Dorian) Cohen of Virginia; grandson, Dylan Anderson of Smyrna; grandaughters, Amelia and Zoey Anderson of Colorado; grandson, Salvador Cohen of Virginia; brother, Darryl (Melanie) Anderson of Smyrna; nephews, Eric Anderson of Murfreesboro, TN and Ben Anderson of Indianapolis, IN; and a host of extended family and friends.

A Celebration of Life at Cornerstone United Methodist Church, of Smyrna, will be held at a later date

