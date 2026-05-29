Franklin Theatre to Host Minnie Pearl Documentary

She wanted to be a Shakespearean actress. Instead, she became one of the most beloved figures in country music history. Click for More Events

‘Facing the Laughter’ tells the full story of Minnie Pearl, the complicated, compassionate, and endlessly funny woman behind the price tag and the “Howdeeee!” The Franklin Theatrewill show ‘Facing the Laughter’ on Wednesday, June 17th at 3pm.

Following the screening, there will be a live Q&A with the film’s director and the author of a new Minnie Pearl book. This is the side of a Tennessee legend you may not know and it’s worth every minute.

See the documentary on Wednesday, June 17th at 3 pm.

Find tickets here.

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