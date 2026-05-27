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Home Events Movies Under The Stars Returns To Murfreesboro

Movies Under The Stars Returns To Murfreesboro

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Free outdoor movies are returning to Murfreesboro this summer as the city’s long-running “Movies Under the Stars” program kicks off June 1, bringing family-friendly films to parks across the city through July 25.

The Murfreesboro Parks and Recreation program will feature nighttime movies shown on a large outdoor screen at four locations throughout the week. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets, with movies beginning at dark. Food trucks will also be available on-site.

The summer movie schedule includes:

• Mondays — Barfield Crescent Park Pavilion 2 near the Blue Cross Blue Shield Playground, 697 Veterans Parkway

• Tuesdays — Cannonsburgh Village, 312 Front Street

• Thursdays — Siegel Soccer Park, 515 Cherry Lane

• Saturdays — Fountains at Gateway, 1500 Medical Center Parkway

The series runs from June 1 through July 25. A full movie schedule is available through the city’s website: [Movies Under The Stars Schedule](https://www.murfreesborotn.gov/2381/Movies-Under-the-Stars?utm_source=chatgpt.com)

Residents can also sign up for text alerts about weather-related cancellations by texting “MOVIE” to 38276.

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