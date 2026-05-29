McMinnville, TN resident William Howard Taylor, affectionately known as “WT”, was born September 27, 1943 in Murfreesboro, TN and passed away peacefully at his residence on May 28, 2026.

WT lived a life with a rare ability to make people feel seen. As a young man, WT was a member of Maney Avenue Baptist Church, where his faith took root. He graduated from Murfreesboro Central High School in 1961 and went on to serve his country in the U.S. Army, later continuing his commitment through the Army Reserves.

WT pursued higher education with determination, earning a Bachelor of Science degree from Middle Tennessee State University in 1968 and a Masters of Education in 1971. Coaching and teaching brought him to Morrison, TN where he taught fifth and sixth grade physical education and coached both girls and boys high school basketball teams. He took pride in helping young people grow, whether it be on the court, in the classroom and in life.

WT carried an entrepreneurial spirit that led him to build and run a variety of businesses over the years. His ventures included music stores in Antioch and Murfreesboro, a Mobile Hat store and Chancery Streed Deli and Bar. His longest-running and most notable endeavor was WT’s Roadhouse, an unmistakable local fixture that reflected his energy, creativity and love for bringing people together.

Many locals have their own “WT story” and across the decades the common threads remain the same – his gift for people and his love of cats. He listened, he empathized, he encouraged, he would laugh with you, he would cry with you and he would definitely sing with you. WT had a way of turning everyday moments into memories and his presence left a lasting imprint on the community he called home.

WT was preceded in death by many loved ones. He is survived by friends, family and his beloved cats, including Noodle, who was very special to him.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to your local cat shelter in WT’s memory.

Online condolences may be made at www.highfuneralhome.com.

High Funeral Home and High’s Cremations, Inc. are in charge of arrangements.

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of William Howard Taylor, please visit our flower store.

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by High Funeral Home.

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