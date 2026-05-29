VIDEO: La Vergne Firefighters Rescue Kitten Trapped Inside Cinderblock Wall

A recent rescue in La Vergne did not involve flames, but instead a trapped kitten hidden inside a cinderblock wall. The City of La Vergne Fire Rescue Department said crews responded after homeowners reported hearing what sounded like a kitten trapped inside the wall of their home.

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Firefighters carefully located the kitten and worked around electrical wiring while slowly removing portions of the cinderblock wall to safely reach the animal.

The department said the kitten was successfully rescued and reunited with its owners.

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