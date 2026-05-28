5 Things to Know About the Music City Rodeo

Bridgestone Arena is putting down dirt for the arrival of the second Music City Rodeo beginning on Thursday, May 28, and continuing through Saturday, May 30th.

Last year, over 50,000 fans enjoyed this new Nashville tradition. This is Nashville’s first and only PCRA championship rodeo with a full slate of competitions, including events like barrel racing, bull riding, and more. And after the competition, there will be a concert each night.

Before heading to the rodeo, here’s what you need to know.

The Rodeo Starts Early

The doors to Bridgestone Arena open at 5:30 pm, but the plaza party begins at 2 pm each day before the event with games and food. Live music on Thursday will be by DJ Rio and Mae Estes. Friday will be Chris Andreucci and Dalton Davis. On Saturday, see Patrick Thomas and Rodeolive Broadcast.

Arena Rules Still Apply to the Rodeo

No bags larger than 12x12x16 will be allowed. You can leave with a memento from the rodeo, with merchandise available for purchase. Bridgestone Arena is a cashless venue. If you want to cheer on your favorite cowboy, signs can be no larger than 2×3, and signs cannot be attached to poles or sticks.

Enjoy Seven Rodeo Events

MusicCity Rodeo has been designated an official Cinch Playoff Series Rodeo for 2026, with more than $300,000 in prize money on the line.

The competition is broken down into roughstock events, where a cowboy goes up against a bucking horse or bull. These events include bull riding, saddle bronc riding, and bareback riding.

There will be three timed events where cowboys race against the clock in events such as steer wrestling, tie-down roping, and team roping. Also, one women’s event at the event will be barrel racing. And not an official scoring event, but mutton bustin’, where children ride a sheep across the arena, is a fan favorite.

Music City Rodeo Gives Back to the Community

Music City Rodeo continues its commitment to community impact through its partnership with Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt. A portion of the event proceeds will support the hospital’s mission to advance pediatric healthcare, research, and education. Rodeo athletes will also participate in community appearances throughout Nashville, including a hospital visit and a special appearance at a Nashville Predators game to engage local fans.

Music City Rodeo is a Mix of Competition and Country Music

After the competition ends, the music begins. Expect to enjoy two to two and a half hours of the rodeo, followed by a concert.

Thursday night kicks off with Miranda Lambert. Friday night will feature Charlie Crockett, and Saturday, Jon Pardi will close out the event.

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