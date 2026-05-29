Elizabeth Michelle Swidersky Summers of Murfreesboro, TN was born on February 26, 1977, in Mechanicsburg, PA and went to heaven on May 2, 2026.

We remember Elizabeth as a woman of deep Christian faith, strength and unwavering love for her family. She walked closely with the Lord leaning on him greatly in every season of her life, especially during her courageous battle with cancer which began in July of 2024. She now rests peacefully with Him.

For over 27 years Elizabeth devoted her life to making a difference, earning her B.S. in Elementary and Special Education and her M.A. in teaching English as a second language. Through her kindness, patience and passion for teaching she touched countless lives.

She was the beloved wife to Robert Summers and devoted mother to Madeline. Elizabeth was the cherished daughter of Tom and Neila Swidersky, beloved sister to Jennifer Griffith and caring aunt to Bella and Brady, all of Mechanicsburg, PA. In addition, she was also deeply loved by her sister-in-law Sarah, her brother-in-law Andrew, and her cherished niece and nephew Cade and Ali Baisley of Crossville, TN.

Elizabeth was a devoted wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend, whose boundless love enveloped her family in every moment. Her presence brought comfort, her laughter filled rooms with joy, and her radiant smile illuminated the lives of everyone fortunate enough to know her. People will always cherish the warmth and tenderness she shared, remembering the caring spirit that touched so many hearts.

A Celebration of Life will take place on Friday, June 5, 2026, at Christian Life Assembly, 2645 Lisburn Road, Camp Hill, PA. Visitation will be held from 9:30 to 11:00 AM, followed by the service at 11:00. A meal and fellowship to follow. We warmly invite family and friends to stay and spend time together as we honor and remember our dear Elizabeth.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Family Worship Center of Murfreesboro, TN – benefiting the girls MPACT program where Elizabeth taught every Wednesday night. www.familywc.com

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This obituary was published by Patriot-News.

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