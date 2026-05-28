Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Rutherford County. Check out these 5 events.

The Big Wave

Friday, May 29, 12:00 PM–1:30 PM

Veterans Memorial Park

115 Floyd Mayfield Dr, La Vergne, TN

Celebrate the start of summer at The Big Wave, a free splash-filled event hosted by La Vergne Parks & Recreation in partnership with the La Vergne Fire Rescue Department. Kids can cool off as water showers down from a fire hose, creating a fun way to kick off summer break. Families are encouraged to bring towels, sunscreen, and dress children in clothes and shoes that can get wet. Adult supervision is required, and the event is weather permitting.

End Of The Year Bash

Saturday, 5:00 PM

Boro Beach

2310 Memorial Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN

Celebrate the end of the year with a private pool party for TNHS families at Boro Beach. Guests can enjoy water slides and activities for all ages while soaking up summer fun. Admission is $8 for ages 3 and up, while children 2 and under are free. Be sure to bring a towel, sunscreen, and get ready for an evening at the pool.

School’s Out Festival

Saturday, May 30, 12:00 PM-3:00 PM

Smyrna Outdoor Adventure Center

100 Sam Ridley Pkwy E, Smyrna, TN

Kick off summer break at the School’s Out Festival at the Smyrna Outdoor Adventure Center. Families can celebrate the end of the school year with free food, a live DJ, yard games, prizes, face painting, and a princess meet-and-greet. Free grilled cheese will be available while Kona Ice and Black Box Ice Cream dessert trucks will offer treats for purchase.

Caffeine And Chrome

Saturday, May 30, 9:00 AM–12:00 PM

Gateway Classic Cars of Nashville

706 Swan Dr, Smyrna, TN

Car enthusiasts are invited to Gateway Classic Cars of Nashville for Caffeine and Chrome, a monthly gathering featuring classic cars, coffee, and donuts while supplies last. Guests can cruise through a variety of vehicles, connect with fellow car lovers, and enjoy a family- and pet-friendly atmosphere. Admission is free and open to the public.

Renaissance Festival

Saturday, May 30 – Sunday, May 31, 10:00 AM–6:00 PM

2135 New Castle Road, Arrington

Travel back to 16th-century England where the Village of Covington Glen comes alive with the bustle of a Renaissance Marketplace. Artisans from all over the country display their wares from silks and swords to jewels and unique forms of art. A variety of flavors, aromas and tastes greet festival goers as the voices of renaissance musicians and merrymakers echo through the trees. Learn more here

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