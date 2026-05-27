Nate Bargatze Holds Movie Premiere in Nashville

Nate Bargatze hosted a movie premiere for his first movie “The Breadwinner.” The movie stars Bargatze and Mandy Moore and is set to officially release on Friday, May 29th, with some locations offering early evening preview screenings on Thursday, May 28th. More Entertainment News

This is Bargatze’s first movie; the premiere was held at Regal Hollywood – Nashville. Sharing about the experience on Instagram, Bargatze stated, “We are at 100 Oaks Nashville, a theater I grew up coming to, and we are doing a premiere of my first movie, ‘The Breadwinner.’

In “The Breadwinner,” it’s about a father of three who becomes the stay-at-home dad when his wife lands a deal with Shark Tank that requires her to spend more time away from home.

Bargatze is asking theaters to reduce ticket prices to make it more affordable for families to attend, calling it the “Nate Rate.” AMC Theatres has agreed to lower its ticket price. Bargatze said on social media, “As many of you know, my new movie The Breadwinner comes out in theaters May 29. I remember going to the movies with my family growing up and it didn’t break the bank. I want to get back to that, which is why I came up with a special ticket deal to get you lower prices at participating theaters. We’re calling it the Nate Rate. Every Nate Rate deal is a little different, so check your local theater’s website to figure out your Nate Rate. I’m really excited about this and hope everybody comes out to see The Breadwinner in theaters May 29.”

Watch the trailer below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Breadwinner Movie (@breadwinnermovie)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Breadwinner Movie (@breadwinnermovie)

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