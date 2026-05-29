Titans Sign First-Round Pick Keldric Faulk

NASHVILLE – The Titans have signed first-round pick Keldric Faulk to his rookie contract.

The team has now signed all eight members of the 2026 NFL Draft class.

Faulk, selected with the 31st overall pick out of Auburn, has been practicing with the team in OTAs.

Earlier, the Titans signed receiver Carnell Tate, linebacker Anthony Hill Jr., guard Fernando Carmona, running back Nick Singleton, defensive tackle Jackie Marshall, center Pat Coogan, and tight end Jaren Kanak.

An edge rusher, Faulk (6-5, 274) was a third-team All-SEC performer for the War Eagles in 2025, when he started all 12 games and tallied 29 tackles, five tackles for a loss and two sacks. Faulk last year was second on Auburn’s team with 30 pressures, per Pro Football Focus.

In 2024, Faulk recorded 11 tackles for a loss and seven sacks.

In three college seasons, Faulk posted 109 tackles with 10 sacks and 19.5 tackles for loss.

Faulk started 32 straight to end his college career, and he was a team captain.

Faulk and the team’s other rookies joined the veterans in the offseason program last week. They’ll be on the field for another open OTA on Friday in Nashville. Source: Tennesseetitans.com More Sports News

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