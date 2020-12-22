Lonnie Messick, age 78, of Murfreesboro, TN, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, December 19, 2020. A native of Rutherford County, TN, he was preceded in death by his parents, James Wiley and Mary Todd Messick; and sons, Brian Patrick and John Michael Messick.

Funeral services will be Saturday at 11:00 a.m. at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Bud Mitchell will officiate. Burial will be in Roselawn Memorial Gardens.

He is survived by his loving wife, Perri Allen Messick; sons, Glenn Christopher Messick and his wife Tara and Andrew Lee Messick and his wife Krystal; and stepsons, Spencer Dale Reed and David Lyn Reed.

Mr. Messick was a member of North Boulevard Church of Christ. He was a 1961 graduate of Central High School and received his bachelor’s degree at MTSU in 1972 before he graduated from FBI National Academy at Quantico, Virginia.

He was a retired Assistant Chief with the City of Murfreesboro Police Department. He worked there from September of 1965 until his retirement in April of 1998.

Mr. Messick served with the National Horse Show Commission, Inc. from 1987 where he served as a Part time Administrative/DQP Coordinator and eventually Executive Vice President retiring in 2008.

He was also very active in the community and was a member of several organizations including, the Tennessee Association of Chiefs of Police, FBI National Associations, Past member of the Murfreesboro Rotary Club, Rutherford County Crime Stoppers Board, the National Tennessee Walking Breeders Association, and the Walking Horse Owners Association.

David Reed, Spencer Reed, Clyde Adkison Jr. along with friends will serve as pallbearers.

Charles Thomas, Bob Flynn, Ira Gladney, and Richard Messick will serve as honorary pallbearers.

Visitation will be Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Woodfin Memorial Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made at the Walking Horse Owners Association

P.O. Box 4007 Murfreesboro TN 37129.