OBITUARY: Martha Grant Davis

Martha Grant Davis, age 90 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, passed away on Wednesday, May 3, 2023.

A native of Rutherford, TN in Gibson County, she was the daughter of the late Cecil Brown Grant and Marguerite Elise Moseley Grant.

Mrs. Davis was also preceded in death by husband Richard Edward Davis, Jr., daughter, Janet Davis, brother, Gary Grant, and a sister, Shirley Penn.

Mrs. Davis is survived by sons, Clark Davis of Murfreesboro, TN, Craig L. (Sallie Brown) of Murfreesboro, TN, and Keith A. Davis of Bell Buckle, TN; four grandchildren, Justin, Lindsey, Ryan, and Natasha Davis all of Murfreesboro, TN

Visitation with the family will be held from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. The funeral service will be held at 12:00 PM Wednesday following the visitation with Pastor Dusty Ray officiating. The burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Mrs. Davis was a member of the Methodist church and a retired Tax Service Specialist with the IRS.

An online guestbook for the Davis family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com.

