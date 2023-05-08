OBITUARY: Stephenie Dawn Goforth Lopez

Stephenie Dawn Goforth Lopez of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, May 4, 2023.

She was a native and lifelong resident of Rutherford County. She graduated from Oakland High School and attended Vol State and MTSU. Stephenie was a member of the ADK sorority. She worked for Rutherford Hospital, Vanderbilt Hospital then was transferred to Longview, TX to work in dialysis. She was later employed by HCA.

Stephenie was a devoted wife and mother who loved her family and home. Her happiness was centered around her family and home life. One of the many attributes was being blessed with a God-Given talent of drawing and painting. Her smile radiated her beauty and her love for the Lord. She left this world with a beautiful and peaceful smile.

Stephenie was preceded in death by her grandparents; Walter and Millie Armstrong and Morgan and Lucille Goforth and daughter; Hannah E. Lopez.

She is survived by her devoted husband; Ruben Lopez, parents; William Stephen “Steve” and Sherri Goforth, brother; Richard Shane (Allison) Goforth, sister; Katie Allison Goforth and nephews; Walter Tucker and Tripp Goforth.

A Church service will be held at Fairhaven Independent Baptist Church at 1:00 P.M. on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Woodbury, TN with Jeff Goforth, Salvador Lopez, George Snyder, Herbert Woodard, David Meador and Grant Meador serving as pallbearers and Men of Fairhaven Independent Baptist Church serving as honorary pallbearers. Visitation with the family will be from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. at Fairhaven Independent Baptist Church on Tuesday, May 9, 2023.

Arrangements are being handled by Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home; 820 South Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 (615)893-2422. https://www.jenningsandayers.com

