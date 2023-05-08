OBITUARY: Vera Aliche Brock Corter

Mrs. Vera Aliche Brock Corter, age 93, of LaVergne, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, May 3, 2023.

She was born in Summertown, TN to the late Thomas and Tennessee Wilson Staggs Brock.

Mrs. Corter loved to cook and take care of people. In her younger years, she enjoyed fishing on Percy Priest Lake. Mrs. Corter was a member of LaVergne First Baptist Church.

Mrs. Corter is survived by her children, Alice Corum and her husband Tommy of Murfreesboro, TN, John Corter and his wife Diane of Smyrna, TN, Linda Corter of Smyrna, Patricia Hurst and her husband Steve of Dickson, TN, and Charlie Corter of LaVergne; sister, Inez Brown; and countless grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Edward Corter.

Visitation with the family will be Monday, May 8, 2023 from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 12:00noon at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/