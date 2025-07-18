OBITUARY: Margie Ann Wallace

Margie Ann Goodman Wallace passed away peacefully at her home in Murfreesboro, TN, July 10, 2025.

She graduated from Howard High School with the Class of 1965. She retired from St. Thomas Hospital after forty-one years of service in the Patient Accounts Department.

She is preceded in death by her husband Gary Wallace, her daughter Vickie Lynn (Wallace) Smith, her parents E.J. and Mildred Goodman, and brother Jimmy Goodman.

Margie is survived by son Jason (Marie) Wallace; five grandchildren Justin (Rachel) Smith, Haley (Blake) Stacy, Easton Wallace, Chase and Brelynn Wallace. She is also survived by her great grandchildren Wyatt, Colton, Amberley, Annabelle and Abigale.