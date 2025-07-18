$50,000 Powerball Winner Sold in Brentwood

BRENTWOOD – Last night’s Tennessee Lottery drawings produced thousands of lucky winners, including two who won especially big. Those two include a Tennessee Cash winner in LaFollette, who won the game’s jackpot of $280,000, and a Powerball player in Brentwood, who won $50,000 by matching four balls plus the Powerball.

The Tennessee Cash winning ticket was purchased at Breadbox, 1620 E. Central Ave. in LaFollette, while the Powerball winning ticket was purchased at Publix, 8105 Moores Lane in Brentwood.

No additional information is available until the prizes are claimed.

About the Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation

The Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation operates from the revenue it generates through the sale of its products. Since January 20, 2004, the Lottery has raised nearly $8 billion to fund designated education programs, including college grants, scholarships, and K-12 after-school programs. In addition to the educational beneficiaries, players have won more than $21.7 billion in prizes and Lottery retailers have earned more than $2 billion in commissions.

Source: TN Lottery

More Local News

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email