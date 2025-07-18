OBITUARY: Maniphet Xaitai

Mrs. Maniphet Xaitai, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away Saturday, July 12, 2025. She was born in Laos to the late Tiam Pao and Koon Xaitai.

She is survived by her husband, Chansamone Sayavong; son Eddie Thepsurinthon and his wife Anousone; step-daughter, Katie Belcher and her husband Cody; grandchildren, Edison, Lincoln, Serretta, Aslyn, Bella, Cheyenne, and Gracie; brothers, Siew, Somsai, and Sengsai; sisters, Lieng, Aang, and Noi; and many other family and close friends.

Funeral service will be Saturday, July 19, 2025 at 2:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel with cremation following.