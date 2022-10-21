OBITUARY: Marcus Wesley Black

Marcus Wesley Black was born on May 31, 1929 passed from this life on Thursday, October 20, 2022, he was 93 years old.

He was a lifelong resident of Walter Hill in Rutherford County. He was of the Church of Christ faith. He loved and was loved by his family and was loved by all that knew him. He was an avid hunter and loved being outdoors. His passion was rabbit, raccoon and fox hunting. He also loved his dogs and chickens. Wesley sat outside for hours whittling and watching his animals.

He was a licensed retired plumber and also retired from Rutherford County as a bulldozer driver.

Marcus was preceded in death by his wife, Jewel Patterson Black; daughter, Sara Black Thomas; parents, Mark and Lola Nickens Black; brothers, John Diti, Ernest, Kenneth, Martin, Ellis Jipper Black; sister, Helen Black Brown; and nephew, Darren Welker.

He is survived by his son, Wayne (Teresa) Black; daughters, Judy (Roger) Patton, Cathy (Rick) Alsup and Deborah (Jim) O’Haver; brother, Howard Black; sisters, Lorene Elrod and Margaret (John) Welker; twelve grandchildren, twenty-five great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be 1:00-4:00 PM, Sunday, October 23, 2022 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Chapel service will be 1:00 PM, Monday, October 24, 2022 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Chaplain Jon Amspaugh officiating. Burial will follow in Drennon Cemetery with Grandsons, Jacob and Josh Wilson; nephews, Jack Black, Mike Black, Mark Black and Shane Brown serving as pallbearers.

