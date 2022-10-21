OBITUARY: Heath Leo McKenzie

Heath Leo McKenzie of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, October 16, 2022, he was 29 years old.

He was born in Gulf Port MS and lifelong resident of Rutherford Co. He was a self-taught and talented Welder; enjoyed bodybuilding, an avid fisherman who loved the outdoors. Heath loved his family, never meet a stranger and was the life of the party and was bigger than life.

Heath is survived by his wife, Ashley Jean McKenzie; son, Ronald Anson James McKenzie; mother, Tammy Renee Howell; father, Corey Jude McKenzie and wife Dawn; brother, Cody Elvis McKenzie and fiancé Virginia Reed; step-sister, Kitiara Lawson; grandparents, Myra and Butch Piertoich, Dorothy Mayberry; aunts, Teresa Hines, April Turcios, and Angie Cuevas; mother-in-law and father-in-law; Tim and Jenny Faulk.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Charlie C. Howell and Bobby McKenzie, uncle, James Freeman.

Visitation will be 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Celebration of life service will be 3:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. www.woodfinchapel.com

