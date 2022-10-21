OBITUARY: Charles Lewis Beach

Charles Lewis Beach of Smyrna, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, October 16, 2022, he was 46 years old. He was born in Fort Hood TX.

Charles is survived by his mother, Judy Ann Beach, father, Willard Beach, and wife Maureen; brother, Timothy Beach; sister, Robbie Brown, Lisa Beach, and a host of other family and friends.

Charles had worked for a moving company and was loved by all.

A private service will be held at a later date www.woodfinchapel.com

